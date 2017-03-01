National Weather Service Confirms Three Tornadoes In SWM Tuesday Night

March 1, 2017 Local Stories

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes touched down in southwest Michigan Tuesday night. The service says there were a total of three EF-1 twisters that wrecked some mobile homes and did other damage in Niles, Dowagiac, and Vandalia. All three happened around 9 p.m. The Dowagiac tornado hit two mobile homes while on the ground for about five miles. It also damaged some trees and other homes. The Niles tornado damaged several homes in a five block area, and the Vandalia tornado twisted a two-story home on its foundation while damaging other houses, a church, and some trees. It was on the ground for more than two miles. There were no injuries.