National Weather Service Confirms Three Tornadoes In SWM Tuesday Night

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes touched down in southwest Michigan Tuesday night. The service says there were a total of three EF-1 twisters that wrecked some mobile homes and did other damage in Niles, Dowagiac, and Vandalia. All three happened around 9 p.m. The Dowagiac tornado hit two mobile homes while on the ground for about five miles. It also damaged some trees and other homes. The Niles tornado damaged several homes in a five block area, and the Vandalia tornado twisted a two-story home on its foundation while damaging other houses, a church, and some trees. It was on the ground for more than two miles. There were no injuries.