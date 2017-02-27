Benton Harbor Man Sentenced To At Least 15 Years In Fatal Shooting

A Benton Harbor man will be spending the next 15 to 24 years in prison now that he’s been sentenced in a May fatal shooting. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Terrance Shelby shot 17-year-old Grady Manns near Shelby’s home in the area of Empire and McAllister Avenue on May 12. Shelby had caught Manns in his home with his 13-year-old step daughter, and chased Manns away. Then, he says he saw Manns near the home again several minutes later. Shelby told police he was trying to fire a warning shot, but it hit Manns. He was sentenced Monday to at least 15.5 years in prison on a second degree murder charge and for felony firearm.