Lakeland Implements Visitor Restrictions Over Flu Concerns

Lakeland Health is asking anyone with the flu to refrain from visiting loved ones that might be staying at one of its facilities. It’s just about the peak of the flu season, and Lakeland tells WSJM News they’re issuing visitation restrictions to try to keep patients safe. If you’re sick with the flu, don’t go to the hospital to see someone, and if you haven’t had a flu shot, you’ll be asked to wear a mask while there and to stand at least six feet from patients. Lakeland adds it’s not too late to get vaccinated, saying that’s the best way to avoid getting the flu.