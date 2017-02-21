State Rep. Wants More State Troopers

There’s a new push in Lansing to add more Michigan State Police troopers. Representative Aaron Miller of Sturgis chairs the budget panel overseeing MSP and is looking for money for 100 new troopers.

“Number one, a trooper school with 100 additional troopers. That number could change in the budget discussions as they go on,” says Miller. “That’s the governor’s starting point. And the other big one would be 14 additional positions for forensics and firearms.”

He says the backlog of cases requiring forensics investigations continues to grow, requiring more officers. There’s no cost estimate yet.