This Is Family Medicine Week In Michigan

This is the week to salute your family physician. Governor Rick Snyder has declared it Family Medicine Week in Michigan, when everyone should remember all the benefits family doctors have on the health of the state. Dr. Tina Tanner is a longtime family medical provider in Muskegon who tells us family physicians can lower overall healthcare costs.

“Lower rates of infant mortality, higher birth rates, higher immunization rates, as well as decreased deaths from things like stroke, heart disease, cancer,” Tanner said.

Tanner says when people regularly visit their family doctor, it means fewer emergency room visits down the line. She adds it is logistically easier on families to all see the same doctor