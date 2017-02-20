Nesbitt Named Lottery Commissioner

Former state Representative Aric Nesbitt has a new job. The Lawton Republican was just term limited out of office at the end of last year, and now it’s been announced he’ll be the new Michigan Lottery commissioner. In the post, Nesbitt will oversee management of the Lottery Bureau and work with lawmakers on coming up with new policies. The 37-year-old Nesbitt has replaced M. Scott Bowen, who resigned for private sector work. Governor Rick Snyder thanked Nesbitt for work he’s done in the state legislature, adding he’s confident Nesbitt’s experience is well-suited to the new role.