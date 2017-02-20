Bangor Police Warn Of New Scam

Bangor police are warning the public about the latest scam. The department says in a Facebook post it’s gotten reports of people who were duped into sending money via Western Union for the transport of puppies. If you get a strange phone call asking for you to make such a transfer, don’t fall for it. Police say this latest scam is similar to the IRS scam we reported on not too long ago. Everyone should use caution when conducting financial transactions online and make sure they know who they’re dealing with. If you get a strange phone call soliciting money, just hang up.