Gas Prices Rise Again; New Buffalo Cheapest In State

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week. The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.31 per gallon. That’s about 80 cents more than it was at the same point last year. AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.26 per gallon in the Detroit area, where it is up about 3 cents from a week ago. The highest average was about $2.38 in the Marquette area. It was the fifth consecutive week that Marquette had the highest average price in the state. Our prices in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph jumped 13-cents in the past week to an average of $2.33, but you can find regular for under $2.20 in many areas. GasBuddy says the state’s lowest price is $1.91 in New Buffalo, and adds prices range from $2.13 to $2.22 in South Haven.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.