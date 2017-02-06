Suspect Arraigned In Bangor Fatal Shooting

A 19-year-old Bangor man remains in the Van Buren County Jail following a fatal shooting Friday night. Michigan State Police tell us Thurman Fletcher is charged with open murder and felony firearm in the death of 28-year-old Eddie Holland, of Hartford. They say both suffered gunshot wounds in a drug deal gone wrong around 8 p.m. Friday at Lions Park in Bangor. Holland died at Lakeland Hospital in Watervliet, while Fletcher showed up at Bronson in South Haven with gunshot wounds to the leg and foot. Fletcher was arraigned on Monday and denied bond. He’s due back in court for a preliminary exam on February 22.