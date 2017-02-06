New Cyber Security Guidelines Could Cost Michigan Companies

New cyber security guidelines by the Department of Defense are expected to have a huge impact on at least 800 Michigan manufacturers which have to meet the guidelines by the end of the year. That’s according to Elliott Forsyth with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center.

“This goes far beyond what we’re normally used to seeing of putting up firewalls and having McAfee virus scans,” Forsyth told Michigan News Network. “This includes really controlling information that could be sensitive or protective in our national defense.”

Forsyth says it could cost companies $1,000 to $10,000. He says companies need to meet the guidelines or risk losing their contracts with the defense department.