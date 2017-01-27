MI World War II Veteran Honored On Holocaust Remembrance Day

On the 72nd anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation Day Friday, a Michigan World War Two veteran was honored for his role in helping defeat the Nazis. Dr. Guy Stern grew up in Germany, but his parents sent him to the United States as a teen to avoid Jewish persecution. A few years later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and led a special unit that perfected interrogation techniques. Friday, the 95-year old received the French Knight of the Legion of Honor Medal at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills. He told Michigan News Network he does research there.

“Research on what motivates people to do unselfish acts, and to spread that noble sentiment among younger generations,” Stern said.

Stern’s relatives in Germany were among the many Holocaust casualties. His story was featured in the 2004 documentary “The Ritchie Boys.”