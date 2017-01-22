Berrien County YMCA Branches To Merge

The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA is merging with the Niles-Buchanan YMCA. The two organizations have been sharing some programs since last year, and it’s worked out so well they say they’re going ahead with the full merger. Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA Board of Directors President Bob Kenegy says the move will enable the new YMCA of Southwest Michigan, as it’s being called, reach a greater area and offer better services. Each entity will still have its own branch, but now they’ll be pooling resources. Collectively, the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph and Niles-Buchanan YMCAs have more than 14,000 members.