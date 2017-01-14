Cass County Man Busted After Domestic Assault

A Cass County man is in jail following an assault this week in Dowagiac. Police say they were called out to a home on Riverside Drive Wednesday night on a report of a domestic assault in progress. When they got there, the suspect ran off, but they were able to catch him later on when he showed back up to the same home. They say the man choked a woman and took away her phone. 41-year-old Dean Allan Kietzer is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, domestic assault, interruption of 911 communications, and resisting and obstructing police. Turns out he also had a warrant out in Van Buren County. His bond has been set at $20,000.