Arrest Made In Theft Of Toys For Tots Jar

An arrest has been made in the theft of a Toys for Tots donation jar in Cass County last month. On December 12, Dowagiac police were called to a Shell Mart station after a man made off with the jar. Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect to social media, leading to a whole lot of tips from the public. That eventually led them to 30-year-old Michael Ted Doane, of Laporte, Indiana. He’s now charged with felony larceny in a building, which could get him up to four years in prison. Police thank everyone who offered them tips to catch the Grinch.