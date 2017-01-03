BH Commissioners Talk Economic Development With Cornerstone Alliance

Cornerstone Alliance is planning a busy 2017. CEO Rob Cleveland addressed Benton Harbor City Commissioners Tuesday, telling them the organization helped bring $50 million in investment to Berrien County in the last three years. Commissioners wanted to know what’s coming for Benton Harbor. Cleveland said plenty, noting all of the industrial property in the area. He told WSJM News later, work just started Tuesday on the next batch of projects.

“I can tell you we are slammed,” Cleveland said. “We have a number of active projects. It was not a day to catch up on busy work because we have a number of really big projects, significant job creators, really good wages.”

Cleveland couldn’t give us any details, but said five of six projects discussed on Tuesday alone were in the area. Commissioners also wanted to know if the Cornerstone board of directors could get a Benton Harbor representative, and he said he will bring that request back to them.