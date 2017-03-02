State Police: Partnership In Benton Harbor Has Reduced Violent Crime

A partnership between Michigan State Police and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety has resulted in a reduction of violent crime in the city, according to authorities. MSP Captain Michael Brown tells WSJM News the department sent more troopers to Benton Harbor in 2014 under the governor’s Secure Cities Partnership. He says there have been big results.

“2016 compared to 2015, we probably have over a 20% reduction in violent crime, particularly in robberies and assaults,” Brown said. “Those numbers will be finalized over the next couple of months, but the data I’m looking at today shows it’s well over 20%.”

Brown says having more police in the city means violent crimes have been solved more quickly, leading to fewer repeat offenders on the streets. He tells us local police and city officials have been great partners in the effort.