Police Identify Woman Killed In Crash With Train

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department has identified a Grand Junction woman killed in a Wednesday crash involving a train. It says 47-year-old Tiffany Glidden died in the crash with a CSX train. Glidden was driving an SUV through a railroad crossing on 16th Avenue south of Grand Junction when the train struck her vehicle. It dragged the SUV about 50 feet. Glidden’s son, 14-year-old Sammy Glidden, was in the back seat and suffered serious injuries. He’s now in stable condition at a Kalamazoo hospital. The crossing where the crash happened does not have a gate or flashing lights.