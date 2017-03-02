GVSU Settles Free Speech Lawsuit

From the Associated Press — Grand Valley State University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that said the university unfairly restricted free speech on campus. Student group “Turning Point USA at Grand Valley State University” was critical of the school’s Free Speech Zone Policy in its December lawsuit for limiting expressive activity to “speech zones” and requiring students to gain prior university permission. The Grand Rapids Press reports the university is adopting a revised policy and agreed to pay about $11,000 in legal fees and costs. The new “Grounds and Facility Use Policy” permits students to gather, express themselves and distribute literature throughout campus as long as they don’t block access to campus buildings or traffic and follow other rules. The school says the policy was written to clarify existing policies.