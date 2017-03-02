Build Your Way Around Town Gets Underway In St. Joseph

It’s Legomania in St. Joseph. On Thursday, a series of events around the downtown area kicked off as part of Build Your Way Around Town. St. Joseph Today’s Amy Zapal tells WSJM News you can go to several locations in the coming weeks to see themed Lego builds, and even take part in them.

“It’s featuring things that are built while letting everyone really experiment with their creativity and their imaginations and get wild with some Legos,,” Zapal said.

They’ll have Lego events at the Silver Beach Carousel, the Shadowland Ballroom, Curious Kids Museum, the Box Factory, Krasl Art Center, and the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center. Go to StJoeToday.com for the schedule. Zapal tells us Build Your Way Around Town is a great way to have some fun with the whole family.