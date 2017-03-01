UPDATE — Grand Junction Woman Killed In Crash With Train

A crash between an SUV and a train in Van Buren County has resulted in a 47-year-old Grand Junction woman dead. It happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia Township, south of Grand Junction at the 16th Avenue CSX Railroad crossing. The sheriff’s department tells us the woman did not follow the yield sign at the crossing and her vehicle was hit by the train as she drove across. Her passenger, a 14-year-old boy also from Grand Junction, was taken to South Haven Bronson Hospital. He’s now listed in critical condition after being transferred to Kalamazoo. There are no gates at that rural railroad crossing.