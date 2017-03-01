South Haven High School Students Facing Sex Charges

Police in South Haven say five criminal charges are being pursued against some male students at the high school for sex acts involving an underage girl. Acting South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson tells us the department became aware of the situation last week and immediately launched an investigation. Not many details have been released, but police say a plain-clothes officer spoke with the six male suspects, who are all legal adults, as well as the victim and her parents. The case was turned over to the prosecutor’s office on Monday, and five felony warrants for third degree criminal sexual conduct, or statutory rape, were issued. The suspects have all turned themselves in, and have been arraigned with bond set at $1,000.