Report: Low Income Kids Need Better Access To Dental Care

A report shows a very small percentage of west Michigan kids on Medicaid make it to the dentist as early as recommended. Michigan Oral Health Coalition Director Karlene Katola tells WSJM News kids should see a dentist when their teeth start coming in. Her group is working with social service agencies to spread the message.

“Educating not only the parents, but really having an emphasis on getting those children in at an early age and just the importance around oral health,” Katola said.

The Michigan Oral Health Coalition report shows only about 5% of Berrien County kids on Medicaid under the age of two have seen a dentist, and the Van Buren County figure is 7%. Ketola notes Medicaid does offer dental care to children. Now, she says parents need to know that.