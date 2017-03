One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a train in Van Buren County on Wednesday. It happened around 4 p.m. south of Grand Junction at the 16th Avenue CSX Railroad crossing. Dispatch tells us two people were in the SUV, and one was taken to South Haven Bronson Hospital. The train loaded with coal was returning from a power plant in Port Sheldon. There are no gates at the rural railroad crossing. Police are still investigating.