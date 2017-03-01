Michigan Residents Urged To Look Into Home Heating Credit

If you’re having a little trouble with your heating bill this winter, Consumers Energy wants you to know there’s a place to turn for help. Spokesperson Brian Wheeler tells us you could always apply for the Michigan Home Heating Credit.

“A typical family can qualify for $150 or even more,” Wheeler said. “This is a heating credit that’s available through your taxes, and it can help reimburse people for costs they’ve incurred heating their homes.”

Wheeler says this may be a mild winter, but you never know what’s coming. He recommends folks look into the heating credit now, as it is tax season and it’s a good time to apply. To find out more, call 211 or visit Michigan.gov/Taxes.