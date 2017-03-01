MI Democrats Introduce Bill To Give Workers Paid Sick Time

From the Associated Press — Michigan Senate and House Democrats want to see all Michigan workers get paid sick leave. They introduced legislation on Wednesday that would give workers one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked regardless of whether they are part-time or

full-time. State Representative Stephanie Chang says a majority of Michigan citizens support paid sick leave. A 2016 study by the Michigan League for Public Policy shows that 44% of Michigan workers cannot take time off if they or a family member becomes ill. Five other states –Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Vermont — have similar laws. Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat from Flint, says he will seek bipartisan support but the legislation is unlikely to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature.