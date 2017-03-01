Grant Allows Boys And Girls Club To Help Local Kids Cope With Grief

Helping young people cope with grief is something the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club has been doing lately thanks to a new grant. Executive Officer Brian Saxton tells WSJM News they got $12,500 to train counselors on how to discuss bereavement with the kids. He notes such services have been needed locally for some time.

“I believe Lakeland just did a survey that concluded social and emotion issues were a major concern here in Benton Harbor, Saxton said.

“Be There: A National Grief and Bereavement Initiative” is being tried out at 90 Boys and Girls Club locations nationwide. The program also helps kids cope with other kinds of trauma. Saxton tells us the young people who have already been served have started to deal with stress more effectively, and have even improved in school.