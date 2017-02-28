You Can Now Report Poaching To The State Via Text

From the Associated Press — If you want to tip off authorities about fish and game violations in Michigan, there’s an easy way: Send a text message. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says its Report All Poaching hotline has begun accepting text messages in addition to telephone calls. The number is 800-292-7800. Text messages may include photos. The hotline is toll-free and is monitored 24-hours a day, seven-days-a-week. It’s operated by the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division, which also offers a web-based reporting form. After receiving a text, the Report All Poaching system immediately replies with a message stating that a dispatcher soon will be in touch. The dispatcher will then request details as would be done during a phone call. The system provides rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of poachers.