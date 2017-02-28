State Lawmakers Discuss Bill On Laser Pointers And Aircraft

Two bills that involve the growing problem of shining lasers at aircraft have gone in front of a Michigan House Committee this week. Shining lasers at aircraft is currently a federal offense, but Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Michael Shaw told Michigan News Network it should be against state law, as well.

“We had one of our tactical flight officers who had to take a couple of weeks off from work after being struck by a laser light in his eyes, causing headaches and temporary blindness,” Shaw said. “So, you can imagine on a commercial aircraft carrying 200-300 people how dangerous this might be.”

The U.S. Coast Guard does special training to prepare crew members who might have lasers shined at them. If one gets hit with a laser pointer, he or she automatically has to be examined by a doctor.