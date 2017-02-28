MI House Speaker Says Failed Tax Cut Vote Not A Bad Outcome

From the Associated Press — House Speaker Tom Leonard is defending his unorthodox decision to allow the defeat of an income tax cut bill that’s a top priority for many majority Republicans. Leonard told The Associated Press Tuesday he’s “proud” he listened to an overwhelming number of Republicans who wanted to vote despite him knowing it would likely fall short. He dismisses criticism as coming from within the “Lansing bubble.” He says he has no regrets and the failed vote isn’t necessarily a “bad thing.” Twelve Republicans joined all but one Democrat to defeat the measure last week, raising questions about why he didn’t clear the voting board and continue to seek support later. Leonard says while cutting taxes remains a priority, the House will next focus on criminal justice and public records legislation.