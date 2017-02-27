Work Getting Started On North Beach In South Haven

There’s a lot going on in South Haven. Public Works Director Bill Hunter tells WSJM News there’s going to be about $21 million worth of construction happening this spring, spanning across multiple projects. The contractors just came to town Monday for some improvements at North Beach.

“Reconstruction of the parking areas, updated lighting, renovation of the restrooms, install a kayak launch, access mats for handicap accessibility to the beach, and the whole street will be redone,” Hunter said.

The North Beach project is being done with an aggressive timetable, as the city wants it finished in time for Memorial Day. City Manager Brian Dissette tells us one major goal is to improve pedestrian access to the beach. He also notes the MDOT project happening on the Blue Star bridge is ahead of schedule.