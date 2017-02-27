State Looking To Spend More On Worker Training

The state is looking to fill 6,800 open skilled trades jobs, and the governor has proposed to invest nearly $41 million to train workers for them. Roger Curtis is the state’s Director of Talent and Economic Development. He tells us training young people should be a high priority for Michigan.

“Getting graduates from our Michigan Techs, our U of Ms, our Michigan States to stay here, and graduates from other places,” Curtis said.

More than 15,000 professional trades job openings are expected each year in Michigan through 2024. Governor Rick Snyder wants to invest more in the Going Pro Program, which is the marketing and outreach program that helps the state fill such positions