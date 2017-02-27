St. Joseph City Officials Looking At Better Management Of Summer Events

Downtown St. Joseph has become such a busy place in the summer that city officials are now looking at ways to rein in some of the events along Lake Boulevard. St. Joe Marketing Director Susan Solon tells us foot traffic has increased so heavily and the road has to be closed so often that a plan is needed to keep everyone happy.

“When we hosted 70 events four or five years ago, it was no big deal, now now, our population in our downtown is increasing by the year, which is a great thing,” Solon said. “Changes need to be made for safety and security.”

Solon says some events which take place at Lake Bluff Park, for example, might need to relocate. Not a lot of them, just a few. Already, the city has asked organizers of the Lake Bluff Concours to consider a move to Harbor Shores. Solon will present some staff recommendations to city commissioners March 13.