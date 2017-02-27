Police Investigating Van Buren County Business Break-Ins

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is looking for any information it can get on a rash of break-ins which occurred last week. It says there were break-ins at four businesses in the early morning hours of Monday. They were Glendale Forest Products in Waverly Township, CPS Welding and Dickinson Growers in Bloomingdale, and AmeriGas in Pinegrove Township. A variety of things were stolen, including a 2013 Suzuki Motorcycle which was later recovered following a high-speed chase in Berrien County. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is looking to piece together the whole story and seeking the public’s help. If you have any information on the crimes, just give them a call, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.