MDOT Auctioning Off Excess Properties

From the Associated Press — An office building and 21 parcels of vacant land owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation are scheduled for public auction. The excess property will be up for bid on March 20 at the agency’s Office of Aeronautics in Lansing. Officials say the excess properties are located in counties throughout the state and no longer are needed for transportation purposes. The properties include a small lot along the Thornapple River in Kent County’s Cascade Township, a more than 100-acre parcel in Gratiot County’s Washington

Township and a six-acre site in Macomb County’s Sterling Heights. Auction rules state that each property will be sold to the highest bidder and

for not less than the minimum bid price.