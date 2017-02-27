Honor Credit Union Forming Partnership With Post Community Credit Union

Honor Credit Union is about to get bigger. It’s announced a new partnership with Post Community Credit Union, which has branches around the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. As part of the deal, Post will be renamed Honor Credit Union. The organizations tell us they’ll benefit from the mutual expertise, and their missions are already closely aligned. If they deal goes through, the bigger Honor Credit Union will have $800 million, 23 branches, and more than 75,000 members in Michigan. The Post Community Credit Union membership has to approve the change, which also depends on regulatory approval.