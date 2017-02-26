Upton To Hold Tuesday Tele-Town Hall

Congressman Fred Upton is planning to hold a tele-town hall meeting next week. That’s as protesters demand he hold a physical town hall, which he has declined to do. Upton’s tele-town hall is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. However, that will be dependent on the voting schedule of the House that day. During the last two tele-town halls that Upton has held, his office says about 3,000 people had a chance to dial in. The St. Joseph Republican tells us he wants to hear from constituents about whatever is on their minds. You can sign up to take part in next Tuesday’s call by going to Upton.House.Gov.