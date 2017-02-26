Two Killed In Cass County Crash

A four-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are dead after a car accident in Cass County. The sheriff’s department says Jordan White of Dowagiac lost control on School Street while in the oncoming lane, left the road and hit several trees. He was killed along with Wyatt Lister. The young boy’s mother, 20-year-old Allison Hurry of Dowagiac, was airlifted by Med Flight to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment

Police say none of the three were wearing seat belts, and speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the accident. The accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in Silver Creek Township.

Image of Jordan White from Facebook