MI Congressman Embraces Town Halls

From the Associated Press — Congressman Justin Amash, of Michigan, is embracing the town halls that many of his Republican counterparts in Congress have avoided as people lash out at President Donald Trump’s early actions and the planned repeal of the federal health care law.

He says he has a duty to attend. The events are earning the 36-year-old libertarian, who is among Trump’s most prominent critics in the GOP on immigration and other issues, some respect from angry Democrats who vehemently oppose many of Amash’s stances but credit him for not ducking his constituents and listening to them. The fourth-term congressman who has sparred with the Republican establishment is not immune to criticism from Trump loyalists, either. Amash says he is comfortable with town meetings because he has being hosting them for years.