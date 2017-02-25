Van Buren County Courts Saluted By The State

The Michigan Supreme Court has recognized the Van Buren County court system for its efforts to improve efficiency and customer service. Court Administrator Frank Hardester tells WSJM News that’s as the state pushes courts to re-engineer several processes.

“For courts to take a look at services they’re providing, and to make sure that we’re using best practices, that we’re providing the most efficient services using the staffing levels that we have, and then looking at areas that we can improve,” Hardester said.

Van Buren County Courts were one of 12 systems in the state to be recognized by the Michigan Supreme Court this year. Hardester says some of the things they’ve been doing to get the nod include consolidating administrative services, updating the jury management system, and increasing use of video conferencing. You can see the Michigan Supreme Court’s letter here.