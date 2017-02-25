Bill Would Let Drivers Leave Their Cars Running While Unattended

Legislation making its way through the Michigan House would allow drivers to leave their cars running on private property to warm them up. Leaving a car unattended while it’s running could currently get you a ticket in Michigan, as learned by a Roseville man this year who was fined $128 for warming his car. State Representative Holly Hughes told Michigan’s Big Show this week that whether or not it’s risky is something you should be allowed to decide for yourself.

“Be an adult about it,” Hughes said. “You know your neighborhood, and whether you can or cannot do it.”

Hughes is a Montague Republican. Her bill would still disallow leaving a vehicle running on a public road.