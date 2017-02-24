South Bend Mayor Hoping To Head DNC

The Democratic National Committee will elect a new chairman on Saturday. The most high profile names nationally up for the job are former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, but South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is also in the running.

“If we’re recognizing that the answers are not going to come from Washington, let’s bring in somebody who doesn’t get up in the morning right now and go to work in an office in Washington,” said Buttigieg.

The 35-year-old is up against former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison and Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown. The election is being held at DNC meetings in Atlanta. Former chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz resigned during the presidential campaign.