Protest In Lansing Over Possible School Closures

From the Associated Press — A few dozen people staged a protest against the potential closings of up to 38 underperforming schools across the state. The group marched from a Lansing church to the state Capitol complex where they were unsuccessful in meeting with Michigan’s director of Technology, Management and Budget. More than half of the schools that could close are in Detroit. Others are in Benton Harbor, Bridgeport, East Detroit, Kalamazoo, Pontiac, River Rouge, and Saginaw. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad was one of the protesters and said he has children attending schools on the closure list. Michigan’s School Reform Office has said it would examine issues and options for students in the schools before making a decision. Governor Rick Snyder has asked officials to review and decide on the schools’ fates by May.