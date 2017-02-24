LaSata: Closing Schools Will Put Hardships On Families

State Representative Kim LaSata is praising Governor Rick Snyder’s action to delay the Michigan School Reform Office’s decision on possible school closures across the state. This week, the governor gave the SRO until the end of May to make its decisions on the fate of 38 schools targeted for possible closure due to poor test scores. Three Benton Harbor schools — the Dream Academy, the STEAM Academy, and the International Academy — are on the list. LaSata says shutting the schools down would put “a significant hardship on families in our community.” She adds that she believes the delay given to the SRO by the governor will allow the state more time to look at ways of improving performance, as opposed to closing the buildings.