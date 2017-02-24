Benton Harbor Students Recognized For Entries Into VFW Essay Contest

Five Benton Harbor High School students have recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for their essays on American democracy. Each year, the VFW holds the essay contest nationally, and this year, some Benton Harbor High School Library volunteers wanted to get local students involved. Volunteer Enid Goldstein tells WSJM News they reached out to the kids, almost at the last minute, to see who would want to enter.

“We just put our an announcement over the P.A. and we just waited to see who would step up, if anyone,” Goldstein said.

The theme of the essay contest was “My Responsibility to America.” Goldstein says the five kids submitted their entries, which were judged by VFWs in Homer and Cassopolis, and they all got recognized at a ceremony this week.

“The students read their essays, and I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room,” Goldstein said. “It really was poignant and it was a special moment.”

Students Talia Williams placed first in the Cassopolis judging, and William Lewis Placed first in Homer. Each received $100, and their essays were sent on to district judging. The national winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship.

Pictured: From left to right, BHHS winners William Lewis, Miss Benton Harbor Jurnee Agbowu, BHHS Principal Donald Pearson, Artissua Jones, Donald Roberson and Talia Williams.