Benton Harbor Man Convicted In Double Shooting

Up to 24 years in prison await a 54-year-old Benton Harbor man for a double shooting at his home in September. A Berrien County jury found Timothy Young, Jr. guilty on two lesser charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and not assault with intent to murder. Prosecutors contend Young shot Jeanie Patton-Yarbrough and her cousin, Dontae Henderson outside his home after they had beaten up his cousin. A third woman who was also at the home but wasn’t shot also testified with Henderson and Patton-Yarbrough that Young was who shot the two, though his defense attorney says it was another man who pulled the trigger. Jurors were not allowed to consider self-defense in the case, as Young did not testify. He will be sentenced on March 27.