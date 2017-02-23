Upton Co-Sponsors Plan To Maintain Pre-Existing Condition Protections

A plan to stop health insurance companies from denying coverage to patients due to pre-existing conditions once the Affordable Care Act is repealed has been introduced in the U.S. House, co-sponsored by Congressman Fred Upton. Upton says the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act of 2017 will continue to ACA’s practice of disallowing insurers from basing premiums off someone’s health status. It will also keep coverage available to those with health issues. The act has been introduced as the House works to prepare for the repeal of the ACA and to craft a replacement. Upton says he’s talked healthcare with constituents in a series of tele-town halls this month. He’s planning another one for Monday, and notes there will be extensive discussions as the House moves forward on the Obamacare repeal.