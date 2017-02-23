SMC Planning Big Expansion To Nursing Program

Southwestern Michigan College is planning to expand its Nursing and Health Education Building so more programs can be offered and more students trained. SMC President Dr. David Mathews tells WSJM News the $9.6 million project is intended to help SMC better serve the area, noting the nursing program has been a big success.

“All of these careers provide tremendous social mobility for students who, 60% of them are the first people in their family to go to college,” Matthews said. “We’re able to provide that education opportunity for people to get a great paying job and stay in the community.”

The college aims to expand the nursing facility from its current 12,000 square feet to 29,000 square feet. Ground could be broken this spring, and they’re aiming for the project’s completion in the fall of 2018. SMC is also launching a capital campaign to get donations for the work. You’ll hear more about that in the coming months.

Pictured: Mathews announcing the project this week.