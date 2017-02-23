Police Searching For Suspect In Van Buren County Chase

Police are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase through Hartford on Wednesday. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department tells us it all started shortly after 5 p.m. when they got a call about a hit and run traffic crash on Red Arrow Highway near 65th Street. Deputies got a description of the vehicle that hit a woman’s car, and not long after, spotted it in the city of Hartford. They tried to pull over the maroon 2001 Chevy Tahoe, but it took off through some neighborhoods. It also pulled into a school parking lot near some kids that were playing, so deputies kept a safe distance. The chase at one point caused a Hartford police officer to crash into a fire hydrant, suffering minor injuries. For safety reasons, deputies broke off the chase. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.