Niles Man Charged In Fatal Indiana Crash

A Niles man is facing charges over a crash this week that killed a man in Indiana. According to our reporting partners at NewsCenter 16 WNDU, the St. Joseph County, Indiana Prosecutor’s office has charged 39-year-old James Morrison with one count of causing death while driving, as well as charges of causing bodily injury and resisting arrest. The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon following chase that started in Berrien County. A deputy tried to pull over the Blazer Morrison was driving because it had been reported stolen. The chase when down into Indiana and ended in the crash which involved five vehicles. Police say the chase involving Morrison at times went as fast as 100 miles per hour.r.