Lack Of Snow Makes For An Unusual Winter At Berrien County Parks

With the scarcity of snow this winter, we thought we’d check out how busy Berrien County Parks have been, and it turns out attendance hasn’t been down all that much. County Parks Director Brian Bailey tells WSJM News folks aren’t cross-country skiing, but they’re taking advantage of other parks features.

“Some of the weekends, it’s been so nice that our parking lots at Madeline Bertrand with disk golfers, people walking their dogs, and hikers,” Bailey said.

Bailey says the relatively recent addition of disk golf has made a difference.

“The disk golf has really allowed up to make up for what we’ve lost in cross-country skiing,” Bailey said.

Bailey expects parks attendance for February to be strong. Overall, he says it’s been an OK winter, if for unusual reasons.